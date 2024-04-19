Navoteño solo parents receives monthly subsidy

The City Government of Navotas has started the distribution of the monthly cash subsidy for qualified Navoteño solo parents under Republic Act 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.

Some 381 beneficiaries received their January to March cash aid worth P3,000. The amount varies depending on the month of application or renewal of their 2024 solo parent identification card.

Navotas implemented the subsidy distribution through City Ordinance No. 2023-40, financed through the Gender and Development Fund.

Under the ordinance, registered solo parents who are earning minimum wages and below are qualified to receive P1,000 monthly cash subsidy from the city government.

“We encourage Navoteño solo parents to register with our city social welfare office to qualify for the program. This year, we have allotted enough funds to provide monthly subsidy to 500 beneficiaries,” Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

“Raising children is never easy and doing it all by yourselves double the challenges and difficulties. We hope this amount can help ease at least a little of your burdens and bring smiles to you and your kids,” he added.

To qualify for the program, Navoteño solo parents must have an updated solo parent ID verified by the City Social Welfare and Development Office; must earn not more than the minimum wage; and must not be listed as beneficiary of any cash assistance program from the national government or non-government organizations, including the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The city government, through City Ordinance No. 2019-17, also provides indigent solo parents with P1,000 educational assistance every school year.

The Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act grants additional benefits to registered solo parents including P1,000 monthly subsidy, 10 percent discount and VAT exemption, 7-day parental leave with pay, priority in scholarship programs and grants, automatic Philhealth coverage, and others.