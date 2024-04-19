National Filipino Food Month: Bridging cultures and cravings nationwide

Pinoy pride

Filipino Food Month is a chance to dive into dishes packed with tradition and flavor. In celebration of National Filipino Food Month, here are some restaurants that are not just serving meals but are ambassadors of Filipino culture and culinary excellence:

Beginning in Metro Manila, Gerry’s Grill is a Filipino favorite not just because of its iconic dishes like beef kare-kare, pork sisig and inihaw na pusit, but also because it evokes the feeling of home with restaurants designed to accommodate families and large groups. "Wherever Filipinos are in the world, Gerry’s Grill is their go-to for authentic Filipino dishes, flavorful desserts and a one-stop shop for everything related to Pinoy food. By being available on Foodpanda, we can bring that homey feeling to the doorsteps of our Pinoy customers," said Gerry’s Grill Segment Marketing manager Kenneth John Dela Cruz.

In Visayas, Hukad is one of Cebu’s must-visit restaurants for its endless serving of Filipino dishes, from lechon Cebu to grilled pork belly and special Bantayan baked scallops. Their commitment to authentic Filipino cuisine and culture shines through their carefully chosen recipes, ingredients and cooking methods that are true to the traditional Filipino way of life.

“We work with Filipino chefs and experts to ensure our dishes authentically represent the Philippines' culinary heritage while educating customers on the cultural significance of our food. With the support of foodpanda, we have significantly enhanced our visibility, helping us share the joy of Filipino cuisine with as many people as possible,” shared Kristine Paula R. Kokseng, Hukad general manager.

All the way from Southern Philippines where the Tuna Belt lies, Mindanao-based Tuna Republik is famous for its sutukil dish, which is a combination of sugba (grilled), tuwa (stewed) and kilaw (raw tossed in vinegar). Harnessing the rich abundance of tuna in their region, their dishes not only tantalize the Filipino palate but also offer exceptional value at an affordable price.

Owners of Tuna Republik Jerome and Shiella Aranas revealed, “While our menu incorporates tuna in every dish, we were also able to preserve the authentic Filipino cooking technique because some of our skilled cooks hail from the Indigenous People sector. Foodpanda’s steady and efficient platform has been a great help to us in introducing Tuna Republik to first-time customers and keeping loyal ones.”

"Supporting partner vendors with Filipino-centric menus is close to our hearts. It's not just about business, it's about keeping our culture alive through our food. By helping these restaurants, we're boosting local communities and keeping our traditions strong for the next generations to enjoy and carry on,“ said Louie Lim, foodpanda Philippines head of account management.