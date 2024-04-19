NAST holds talent search for young scientists

The National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) held on Friday a talent search for young Filipino scientists.

According to NAST, the NAST Young Search for Young Scientists (NTSYS) is a project of the Academy to encourage young people to pursue a career in science.

Started in 1991, the award was formerly called the Philippine Talent Search for Young Scientists, which serves as a pool of awardees where NAST selects possible nominees for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) awards.

The winner of the first prize will receive P100,000 and will also be entitled to a research grant worth P500,000 from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for an approved research proposal.

The winner of the second prize, meanwhile, will receive P50,000 and the winner of the third prize will receive P30,000.

On the other hand, the winners of the special citations will receive P10,000.

The six finalists who presented their entry papers were: John Andrew Albay, Neil Patrick Del Gallego, Paul Reine Kennett Dela Rosa, Katherine Yasmin Garcia, Bryan John Mangoling, and Jame Monren Mercado.

The members of the board judges are National Scientists Raul Fabella and Carmencita D. Padilla, Academicians Jose Maria Balmaceda, Gisela Concepcion, Raymond Girard Tan, Ruben Villareal, and DOST Undersecretary Maridon Sahagun.