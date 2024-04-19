Muntinlupa's financial report receives 'unmodified opinion' from COA

The local government of Muntinlupa receives “unmodified opinion” from the Commission on Audit (COA) for the city’s financial report for 2023.

According to Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon, receiving COA’s best auditing remark is a result of the city’s efforts in “remaining transparent, accurate, and compliant in financial matters”.

He added that it is proof of honest and proper management of city funds.

Muntinlupa has been receiving “unmodified opinion” from state auditors since 2021.

Unmodified opinion, according to COA, is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Mayor Biazon reminded employees to utilize observations and recommendations from state auditors to further provide “fast, responsive, efficient, and effective services with a smile.”