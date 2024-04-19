MMDA: DPWH to conduct weekend road reblocking

The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on the identified roads starting 11:00 pm tonight, 19 April until 5:00 am on 22 April says Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The road reblocking will be conducted to Tandang Sora Avenue, From Commonwealth Avenue going C-5, Quezon City; Bonny Serrano Avenue (Widening), corners of 15th Avenue and 20th Avenue, Quezon City; IBP- San Mateo Road, Before Km20 to Sapphire Street (1st Lane from Center), Quezon City; Luzon Avenue (SB), Congressional Avenue Extension to Before Luzon Flyover (2nd Lane from Center), Quezon City; Payatas Road, (Bound to Montalban), Before Maynilad Pumping Station to G3 Centre, (Outer Lane), Quezon City; Payatas Road, (Bound to Montalban), Batasan Road to Bayanihan Street/Samar Street to Leyte Street (Outer Lane), Quezon City; G. Araneta Avenue, Del Monte Avenue to After Mauban Street (1st Lane from sidewalk), Quezon City; Payatas Road, (Leyte Street to After Felicidad Compound (Outer Lane), Quezon City; EDSA (SB), J.P Rizal Ave. to Orense, between Cloverleaf and Bernardino Street, Makati City; EDSA (SB), After Gate 4 to EDSA Shrine (beside bus lane concrete barriers), Mandaluyong City; Congressional Avenue Ext. (EB), Bridge to Truck Lane, Quezon City; and General Luis Novaliches, Lane going to Katipunan Ave., Quezon City.

The MMDA said the affected roads will be fully passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 April, thus motorists are advised to take alternate routes.