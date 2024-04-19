Local brands celebrate contemporary artistry in newly unveiled exhibit

Three local brands unveiled ‘Heritage in Bloom’ on 18 April 2024 at the Alliance française de Manille in Makati City.

It was organized by Adrienne Charuel, founder of Maison Métisse, Clair Barberis of Artifeks, and Bea Roxas of Kanya, it is a sensorial exhibit where tradition, nature and creativity converge to shape a legacy for the modern era

The exhibit aims to promote traditional crafts using sustainable materials that speaks truly Filipino while infusing modern methods connecting the past and the present through innovative means.

Maison Métisse, featured a product line with a focus on traditional weaving, embroidery and natural dyes, its core beliefs rely on respect for tradition, nature, and craftsmanship.

Adrienne Charuel, founder of Maison Metisse, described the fruition of the exhibit because of deep admiration to heritage.

“Heritage, we believe, is important in what we do especially for the design and the vision of the three brands,” Charuel said.

Artifeks, a maker of handcrafted objects, showcased their incredible product line of lamps and furnitures that breathes Filipino. It promotes, not just the sustainability of their products, but the journey of every single product from the story of each artist, the materials used, and the craftsmanship which leads to the finished product. An identity we can all relate to.

“I think we all share that vision of sustainability that is not just about the greenery that you see around you but it’s also about people. I think it is very important to be able to sustain the lives of the people around us and the communities,” said Clair Concepcion - Barberis, founder of Artifeks:

Kanya, on the other hand, creates bags made from sugarcane bagasse fiber which celebrates the connection of fashion and earth, as described by Bea Roxas, founder of Kanya.

She added that the people behind Kanya’s creations are the most important in her current endeavor.

“People for me is the most important factor in my enterprise, people that just cut sugarcanes all their lives, no idea how to weave, no idea how to sew, no idea how to do anything, and we started the project with them, it was all about uplifting their lives, giving them hope, finding something that they can have better self esteem, other than cut sugarcane, so that is what Kanya is all about,” Bea Roxas said.

The exhibit also lined up activities through a series of workshops and dialogues.

27 April, Haute Hues: Redefining Fashion Through Food Waste Pigment, (Followed by an open conversation on creative sustainability.)

4 May, Tropical Colors: Exploring Philippine Natural Dyes (Learn about the textile process behind local sugarcane fabric with a demonstration on yarn spinning.)

11 May, Wild Blooms: A Botanical Printing Experience (Gain insights on local botanicals, permaculture, and the importance of bees.)

18 May, Dreams of Indigo: The Art of Shibori (followed by a dialogue on Contemporary Heritage and Philippine Artisan Craftsmanship.)

The exhibit is located at Alliance Française de Manille at 209 Nicanor Garcia II, Makati City and will run until 18 May 2024.