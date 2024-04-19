JBC announces court vacancies

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) yesterday announced court vacancies in Metro Manila and Regions 1 and 2.

With this, the JBC said lawyers who want to apply to become judges should better better start getting ready.

According to the advisory of the JBC it would begin accepting applications on 22 May 2024.

To set a date and time in the online application scheduler, lawyers need to prepare the following:

A. Roll Number

B. Date of Admission to the Bar

C. Pre-Judicature Program Batch

D. Pre-Judicature Program Rating

E. Copy of the Announcement Posted on the Website to guide you in selecting the stations you want to apply to

Applicants was advised by the JBC to consider making allowance for contingencies when setting a schedule, and said they would not be able to change their confirmed schedules on their own.

The JBC is tasked with screening applicants for court positions based on qualifications provided in the 1987 Constitution and on office-specific qualifications set by the rules of the JBC.

It is a constitutionally-created body that recommends appointees for vacancies that may arise in the composition of the Supreme Court, other lower courts, and the Legal Education Board, and in the offices of the Ombudsman, Deputy Ombudsman and the Special Prosecutor.