TOP FORM

Increasing your mobility

Aim for a variety of exercise choices from cardiovascular to strength-training in the gym. It is the basic little changes that you do that will make a difference in the way you feel.
BACK pain.
BACK pain.photograph courtesy of PEREA CLINIC

You might ask why it is so important to increase one's mobility. It's a fact. It is estimated that approximately 50 percent of seniors are at risk of suffering from limited mobility.

EXERCISE for mobility.
EXERCISE for mobility. photograph courtesy of unsplash/monica leonardi

The ability to have the freedom of unhampered movement as one ages is a wish many of the elderly long for in their 80s. When this ability is compromised, a person's chances of falling are greater. 

Causes of falling:

* Weak muscular structure

* Bone frailty due to arthritis

* Pain in the spine, lower back, hips and knees

* Obesity

* Poor sleeping habits

* Poor nutrition

* Imbalance problem

* Poor eyesight

* Nervous system diseases such as Parkinson's

* Dementia

* Foot problems

Body strengthening exercises

As they say, "If you don't use it, you will lose it."

* Small, short walks (for beginners)

* Longer, brisk walks for seasoned walkers

* Cycling -- for leg and knee power

* Water aerobics

WATER aerobics.
WATER aerobics.photograph courtesy of PLUNGE SAN DIEGO

* Weight training regimens (weight-bearing exercises strengthen both the muscle and the bone)

* Stretching/balancing exercises like yoga, pilates

* Mind-body regimens like Tai-chi, Qi-gong

* Swimming -- all around body workout and lung power benefits

* Resistance training exercises using your own body weight. 

* Functional movement -- daily activities that make up your regular life. (Example: taking the stairs, housecleaning, cooking, lifting/carrying objects around, doing the groceries etc.)

Note: It is important to check your balance. See your doctor for a regular check-up. Visit the chiropractor if need be. Your ENT can also test your balance. 

Affirmation: "I am getting stronger every day."

Love and light! 

