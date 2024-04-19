Increasing your mobility

* Weight training regimens (weight-bearing exercises strengthen both the muscle and the bone)

* Stretching/balancing exercises like yoga, pilates

* Mind-body regimens like Tai-chi, Qi-gong

* Swimming -- all around body workout and lung power benefits

* Resistance training exercises using your own body weight.

* Functional movement -- daily activities that make up your regular life. (Example: taking the stairs, housecleaning, cooking, lifting/carrying objects around, doing the groceries etc.)

Note: It is important to check your balance. See your doctor for a regular check-up. Visit the chiropractor if need be. Your ENT can also test your balance.

Aim for a variety of exercise choices from cardiovascular to strength-training in the gym. It is the basic little changes that you do that will make a difference in the way you feel.

Affirmation: "I am getting stronger every day."

Love and light!