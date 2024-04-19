Increasing your mobility

You might ask why it is so important to increase one's mobility. It's a fact. It is estimated that approximately 50 percent of seniors are at risk of suffering from limited mobility.
The ability to have the freedom of unhampered movement as one ages is a wish many of the elderly long for in their 80s. When this ability is compromised, a person's chances of falling are greater.
Causes of falling:
* Weak muscular structure
* Bone frailty due to arthritis
* Pain in the spine, lower back, hips and knees
* Obesity
* Poor sleeping habits
* Poor nutrition
* Imbalance problem
* Poor eyesight
* Nervous system diseases such as Parkinson's
* Dementia
* Foot problems
Body strengthening exercises
As they say, "If you don't use it, you will lose it."
* Small, short walks (for beginners)
* Longer, brisk walks for seasoned walkers
* Cycling -- for leg and knee power
* Water aerobics
* Weight training regimens (weight-bearing exercises strengthen both the muscle and the bone)
* Stretching/balancing exercises like yoga, pilates
* Mind-body regimens like Tai-chi, Qi-gong
* Swimming -- all around body workout and lung power benefits
* Resistance training exercises using your own body weight.
* Functional movement -- daily activities that make up your regular life. (Example: taking the stairs, housecleaning, cooking, lifting/carrying objects around, doing the groceries etc.)
Note: It is important to check your balance. See your doctor for a regular check-up. Visit the chiropractor if need be. Your ENT can also test your balance.
Aim for a variety of exercise choices from cardiovascular to strength-training in the gym. It is the basic little changes that you do that will make a difference in the way you feel.
Affirmation: "I am getting stronger every day."
Love and light!