Gold ring left behind at Butuan Airport security checkpoint returned to owner

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) reported that on Monday, 15 April, at the last security screening checkpoint of Butuan Airport, a passenger of Cebu Pacific flight 5J794 bound for Manila accidentally left a gold ring behind, which was recovered by Security Screening Officer (SSO) Gina A.

According to the OTS, SSO Edera discovered the ring at the last security screening checkpoint beneath the examination table. Upon notifying her shift supervisor, Novejig Batoon, who immediately coordinated it with the Civil Aviation Authority Security and Intelligence Service to locate the owner of the item. Shortly thereafter, the passenger returned to the final security checkpoint, reclaimed the ring, and provided identification.

OTS Officer-in-Charge, Asec. Jose Briones Jr. continuously reminds SSOs of the importance of integrity and honesty by returning left-behind items to their rightful owners or by placing them in the lost and found section for eventual return to the owner.

"Our instruction to our SSO is to return or turn over to lost and found all items left at the security screening checkpoint. This goes to show that their values align with those of the organization. Our enhanced internal cleansing program and value formation continue," Briones Jr. said.