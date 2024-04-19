Gadon tells VP Sara to 're-examine position'

Coming to the side of First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos, Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Friday advised Vice President Sara Duterte to "re-examine" her position.

Gadon made his suggestion via a video he posted and sent to media, after the First Lady revealed her relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte has turned really sour, that went viral on Thursday, likely pushing tensions between the president and his vice president to a head-on political collision.

To avoid such complications, particularly when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr . described his relationship with the Duterte family as complicated, Gadon said he "sympathized with the FL."

"I understand what she feel. Dahil ang mga nangyayari sa ngayon ay nagpapakita na masakit sa kanya. Sukdulan na (The turn of events hurt her. Extremely.)," Gadon said.

He explained, the presence of VP Sara during the so-called 'Peace Rally' or 'Prayer Rally" led by Duterte supporters, is more like a "destabilization" effort.

"Peace rally, Prayer rally, turned destabilization rally. Where can you find a peace, prayer rally where everyone is saying bad things about the national leader, the president at that?" Gadon asked.

The Palace official added that "of course (the) FL is hurt, hearing those things, when in fact she is seeing the hardship of her husband, trying all his best for the country," Gadon said.

"Masakit talaga iyon. Meron mga taong supposed to be kasama nila at nagkocooperate sa kanila sa pagtahak ng parehong direksiyon ng gobyerno, pero taliwas naman ang ginagawa," Gadon said referring to VP Sara's presence in two separate 'peace, prayer rallies'.

"I would suggest na si VP Inday Sara na kaibigan ko rin at kasama during the campaign, eh mag-reexamine ng kanyang posisyon. VPs should be one [with] the President in facing the challenges of our country. Dapat samahan niya ang Presidente," Gadon said.

He added that the Vice President must have been swayed by people around her, which is why she showed up during those rallies.

"Mahusay naman ang kanyang pag-iisip," Gadon said of Duterte.