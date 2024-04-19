From the Fort to the Earth

Miss Philippines Earth 2024 pageant is the 24th edition of the national competition that advocates for environmental protection. Winners, as well as the candidates, are expected to spearhead projects that promote sustainability and encourage the public to adopt a lifestyle that prevents further harm to the planet, a vision that aligns with the 101 Stay Green campaign of the Hotel101 Group.

Felicitations

On 15 April, DoubleDragon received a congratulatory message from the US NASDAQ Stock Exchange on its iconic NASDAQ Tower Billboard in Times Square New York, to commemorate Hotel101 Global and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s recently signed US$2.3 Billion Definitive Merger Agreement.

Led by business tycoon Injap Sia II, DoubleDragon further positions Hotel101 Global to become one of the major sources of US Dollar inflow to the Philippines given its Asset-Light business model.

Hotel101, a hotel prop-tech operator pioneering a globally standardized “condotel” business model, recently broke ground in Madrid, Spain a 680-room property in the Valdebebas area. The 482-room property Hotel101-Niseko is under construction in Hokkaido, Japan. Another site has been secured in Los Angeles, California to house the first Hotel101 in the U.S.