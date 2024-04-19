From the Fort to the Earth

Hotel101-Fort, the largest hotel in Taguig City in terms of room inventory, is the official residence of the Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates.
“We are delighted to welcome these beautiful, vibrant, and cause-oriented ladies here at Hotel101-Fort and to offer them the comfort and convenience that the hotel provides to all our guests,” Hotel101-Fort hotel manager Sherwinne Cabalang said.
The candidates will stay at the property until 22 April before heading to Bukidnon to begin their official activities. Coronation night is on 11 May.
“The delegates are fortunate and pleased to be here because of the exquisite services and facilities, and most especially because of the beautiful and comfortable rooms,” Melissa Veneracion, vice president and project director of Carousel Productions Inc., organizer of Miss Philippines Earth, said.
Miss Philippines Earth 2024 pageant is the 24th edition of the national competition that advocates for environmental protection. Winners, as well as the candidates, are expected to spearhead projects that promote sustainability and encourage the public to adopt a lifestyle that prevents further harm to the planet, a vision that aligns with the 101 Stay Green campaign of the Hotel101 Group.
Felicitations
On 15 April, DoubleDragon received a congratulatory message from the US NASDAQ Stock Exchange on its iconic NASDAQ Tower Billboard in Times Square New York, to commemorate Hotel101 Global and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp.’s recently signed US$2.3 Billion Definitive Merger Agreement.
Led by business tycoon Injap Sia II, DoubleDragon further positions Hotel101 Global to become one of the major sources of US Dollar inflow to the Philippines given its Asset-Light business model.
Hotel101, a hotel prop-tech operator pioneering a globally standardized “condotel” business model, recently broke ground in Madrid, Spain a 680-room property in the Valdebebas area. The 482-room property Hotel101-Niseko is under construction in Hokkaido, Japan. Another site has been secured in Los Angeles, California to house the first Hotel101 in the U.S.
Hotel101’s long term vision is to have one million rooms, operating in over 100 countries worldwide before 2050. The first 25 priority countries for expansion includes the Philippines, Japan, Spain, the U.S., United Kingdom, the U.A.E., India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, and Saudi Arabia.
Hotel101 Group is a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corporation, which operates Hotel101-Manila and Hotel101-Fort, Injap Tower Hotel in Iloilo City, and Jinjiang Inn Philippines in Ortigas, Makati, and Boracay. The Hotel101 Group has unveiled its direction to begin expanding abroad, aiming to make Hotel101 the first global Filipino hotel chain.
***
Hotel101-Fort signs agreement with Miss Philippines Earth as the official residence of the Miss Philippines Earth 2024. In the photo are Hotel101-Fort hotel manager Sherwinne Cabalang and Hotel101 group head of public relations Brian Ong, together with Carousel Production’s vice president and project director Peachy Veneracion and Reina Esguerra.
Candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2024 pose at Hotel101-Fort, their Official Residence.