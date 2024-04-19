FL Marcos denies involvement in OP appointments, governor's suspension

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos dismissed claims of her involvement in the appointment processes in key positions at the Office of the President (OP) and the suspension of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib.

In an exclusive interview on Tune in Kay Tunying aired on Friday, 19 April, Araneta-Marcos said she does not engage in the administrative decisions of the Presidency and that she is far from such responsibilities.

"(The critics) need to slow down. If I were in charge, they'd all be done for," the First Lady said, distancing herself from the actual decision-making process.

When asked about the suspension of Davao del Norte governor Jubahib, Araneta-Marcos likewise dismissed her involvement on the issue since she does not even know the governor.

"Do I even know that governor? I am the worst politician. Even Bong calls me the 'ambassador of bad will,'" the First Lady said.

"I even get a mayor's name wrong," she added.

Board Member Orly Amit, made a complaint against Jubahib, saying that the governor had severely abused his power and oppressed him by taking a capitol-owned vehicle that belonged to Amit and giving it to the Provincial Engineering Office instead.

After a month, the car was given back to Amit.

The governor refused to follow Malacañang's order to suspend him because he saw it as political harassment.

His political opponents in the province include Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.

Meanwhile, the First Lady said she also has her personal countdown in the political sphere, revealing that she is marking the days with a focus on completing significant projects like the proposed presidential museum.

"I count only because I want those projects to be finished. Hopefully, in 1,500 days, I would be remembered for these projects that will outlive ourselves instead of all this defamation," she explained.

"Pretend I have a case. You count the beginning, the middle, the end of the case. You can't be there forever. You should succeed for the client," Araneta-Marcos added.

In a video message in January 2023, the First Lady denied having any involvement with the appointments in the government offices.

"I leave that up to my husband. And if I find out that somebody is using my name, I shall tell my husband not to appoint you, okay?" the First Lady said in her video statement, which she said she was making while walking in the compound of the Presidential Security Group in Malacañang.