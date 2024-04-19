FL Liza to critics: 'Bring it on'

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said she will not stoop down to her detractors’ level as she remains unbothered by the criticisms thrown against her.

In an interview on Tune in Kay Tunying aired on Friday, Araneta-Marcos believes that her critics will eventually get their karma and that her detractors can only demean themselves with their comments.

“Me? Bring it on honey, you’re the size of your enemy. You’re not my enemy like I said. I will never stoop (down) to that level. I will never stoop (down) to that,” Araneta-Marcos said.

“However, every time they say that they become uglier and uglier. So look at that their face. Diba tayo cute pa din tayo. What a life. Bring it on. There’s such a thing as karma,” Araneta-Marcos added.

While she admitted that she was initially shocked and surprised by the amount of criticisms, the First Lady later learned how to ignore these “stupid” remarks along the way.

However, Araneta-Marcos expressed her concern when the attacks were directed towards her children.

"I don't get pikon in the sense that what they're doing is really stupid. It's like they're not even sophisticated, right? But I do get annoyed when they hurt my sons. Like, for example, when President Duterte said, 'Oh, Sandro Marcos wants to be Prime Minister,'" Araneta-Marcos said.

On the possibility of pursuing legal action against those who target her and her family, the First Lady, who is also a lawyer, dismissed the idea as unproductive and a waste of time.

She added that it's important for the negativity to stop at some point.

"Did my husband ever file (a case) against these people? It has to stop. It has to stop somewhere, eh," she added.

Meanwhile, the interview took a sharp turn when discussing allegations of cheating during the elections brought forth by Glenn Chong, a former member of their election team.

At a prayer rally in Manila held by supporters of the troubled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Chong made a threat to slap the First Lady.

"My first reaction was, 'Aren't you a court officer?' And then he says we cheated. But he was there during the counting. He was there; he was part of our election team. So why do you wait one year to say we cheated?" the First Lady said questioned, highlighting the inconsistency in Chong’s accusations.

Araneta-Marcos also mentioned that their former allies have turned against her and her family.

The First Lady was also curious about the sudden change in attitude of another detractor, Sass Sasot, who began to represent them for free in a cyberlibel lawsuit.

"For example, Sass and RJ (Nieto), I met them because they were sued for cyberlibel. So they came to me, pro bono. But for me, I didn't know that Sass was a guy. So my affidavit said, 'she did, she did,'" Araneta-Marcos said.