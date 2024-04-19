FL Liza Marcos says husband not 'under the saya'

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not "under the saya" or being led around by his wife after giving up her position in a law firm.

In an interview on Tune in Kay Tunying aired on Friday, the First Lady said that she would not have dissolved her law firm, Marcos & Associates, if she had another agenda in becoming the First Lady.

However, Araneta-Marcos mentioned that she had to divest in her own law firm to follow her husband's decision to become the country's president.

"You're talking about 'under the saya.' I gave up my law firm. You know how painful that was for me? The original partner's agreement was I'll come back in six years because you have to divest. I was thinking I would be 70 in six years. So I said I told my associates (the law firm) is theirs," the First Lady said.

"Now they are accusing me of smuggling or having certain deals. I gave up my law firm. If you're going to do that, then I should have just kept my law firm," she added.

Araneta-Marcos also mentioned that she forced herself into having Facebook and Instagram accounts for her job.

The First Lady said that she even agreed with her husband's choice to send their children to school abroad, even though it made her feel bad to be away from them.

She said that President Marcos wanted their kids to go to school in London to teach them how to be responsible.

"(Bongbong said) 'I don't want (my children) to be entitled. They have to take the subway, they have to take the bus,'" Araneta-Marcos said.

"I never went to boarding school. You know how painful that is for me? But that’s what my husband wants, fine. Is that what you call under the saya?" she added.