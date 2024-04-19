FL Liza Araneta-Marcos dismisses rumors of senate run

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos dismissed rumors that she may run for a senatorial position in the future amid tension with her sister-in-law, Senator Imee Marcos.

In an exclusive interview on Tune in Kay Tunying aired on Friday, 19 April, the First Lady refuted claims that her ambition to join the Senate was the driving force behind her projects.

When the First Lady's class at West Visayas State University in Iloilo City was about to start, Araneta-Marcos decided to create the Lab for All initiative so that the unfortunate Filipinos could have their medical exams.

"My favorite (speculation) is, 'Oh I'm doing Lab for All because I'm going to run for Senate.' Why would they even have to put malice on that?" Araneta-Marcos said.

When asked about the attacks against her since being the First Lady, she made a joke and said, "I'm not going to run anyway."

Things could be more complicated in their dynamics if the First Lady decides to run for a senatorial bid in 2025, as her sister-in-law Imee is running for re-election.

When asked why her sister-in-law Imee didn't help President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. amid the scandals, Araneta-Marcos said she knew "what line not to cross."

The Marcos family has a weekly Sunday lunch together, which Imee has been unable to attend as of late, based on the First Lady's posts on social media.

"Well, every Sunday, we have a family lunch. Once my mother-in-law (Imelda Marcos) said, 'Hija, you don't invite Imee to these things," Araneta-Marcos said.

"(I only replied), we have a group chat. Everyone is there. (Imee is) always invited," Araneta-Marcos added.