SNAPS

Fines for e-bikes suspended

LOOK: MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Romando S. Artes, stated that they would comply with the directive of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to suspend fines for e-bikes on national roads, during a a press conference at the MMDA office in Pasig City on Friday, 19 April 19, 2024. Additionally, he mentioned that they would utilize the one-month grace period to provide education to e-trike users about alternative routes. | Analy Labor