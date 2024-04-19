Empowering women’s healthcare

Statistics speak volumes about the lifesaving impact of the dedicated work of a group of medical professionals, the Obstetricians and Gynecologists (OBGYNs), who stand as guardians of women’s health. In fact, the World Health Organization has reported a staggering 64 percent decline in the global maternal mortality rate since 1990, a testament to the critical role skilled birth attendance by qualified healthcare professionals plays in saving mothers' lives.
Similarly, neonatal mortality rates have plummeted by 39 percent globally since 2000. These advancements can be attributed in part to the dedication of OBGYNs, who provide essential prenatal care, facilitate skilled deliveries, and collaborate with neonatal specialists to ensure the well-being of newborns.
Preventive care, a cornerstone of OBGYN practice, includes vital screenings for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, and breast cancer. Additionally, they address menstrual irregularities, hormonal imbalances, and offer contraception options, empowering women to make informed choices about their bodies.
It is against this backdrop that DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Pairfect, hosted by Managing and Lifestyle Editor Dinah Ventura, interviewed Dr. Jaycy Violago-Olivarez, an OBGYN on a mission to revolutionize women's healthcare in the Philippines. Inspired by her grandfather, a doctor who dedicated his life to public service, Dr. Olivarez has always felt a calling to improve healthcare access for women.
This passion took root early on. “Even before going to medical school,” she explained, “I felt a natural pull towards caring for women. It’s a vast field, but also incredibly rewarding. In OBGYN, you're not just caring for one patient, you're caring for two already (the mother and the unborn child).”
However, witnessing the state of women’s healthcare in the Philippines first-hand left Dr. Olivarez frustrated. “There's a clear gap between public and private institutions,” she said. “Even in the private sector, there's a lack of information and fragmented services. Women often struggle to find the care they need, resorting to friends or referrals just to navigate the system.”
Cultural barriers further complicate the issue, she told Pairfect, adding that societal norms can make it difficult for women to openly discuss reproductive health concerns, leaving them feeling isolated and uninformed.
Determined to address these challenges, Dr. Olivarez founded Eluvo Health, an innovative clinic that offers a “talk, test, treat” approach, simplifying the healthcare journey for women. Through online consultations, in-clinic testing, and personalized treatment plans, Eluvo empowers women to take charge of their well-being.
The name itself reflects Dr. Olivarez's vision. Derived from the scientific term for an ovule, "Eluvo" symbolizes the potential for growth and nourishment. "We want to help women flourish," she intoned, "just like a seed that receives the right care becomes a beautiful flower."
Holistic approach
Eluvo Health goes beyond just reproductive health, according to the doctor, who said they understand the multifaceted nature of women’s well-being and offer a holistic approach. Dr. Olivarez, currently pregnant with twins herself, emphasized the importance of this philosophy. “It's about making time for family, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep,” she said. “These small steps add up to a lifetime of wellness.
During the show, Dr. Olivarez cited the reality that the Philippines lags behind other countries in women's healthcare. “We deserve better," she declared. Thus, with Eluvo Health, she said she is helping push the boundaries and raise the standard for women's healthcare services.
She stressed that Eluvo Health is more than just a clinic; it's a movement fostering open conversations, and empowering women with information and access to quality care.