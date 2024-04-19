Empowering women’s healthcare

Cultural barriers further complicate the issue, she told Pairfect, adding that societal norms can make it difficult for women to openly discuss reproductive health concerns, leaving them feeling isolated and uninformed.

Determined to address these challenges, Dr. Olivarez founded Eluvo Health, an innovative clinic that offers a “talk, test, treat” approach, simplifying the healthcare journey for women. Through online consultations, in-clinic testing, and personalized treatment plans, Eluvo empowers women to take charge of their well-being.

The name itself reflects Dr. Olivarez's vision. Derived from the scientific term for an ovule, "Eluvo" symbolizes the potential for growth and nourishment. "We want to help women flourish," she intoned, "just like a seed that receives the right care becomes a beautiful flower."

Holistic approach

Eluvo Health goes beyond just reproductive health, according to the doctor, who said they understand the multifaceted nature of women’s well-being and offer a holistic approach. Dr. Olivarez, currently pregnant with twins herself, emphasized the importance of this philosophy. “It's about making time for family, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep,” she said. “These small steps add up to a lifetime of wellness.

During the show, Dr. Olivarez cited the reality that the Philippines lags behind other countries in women's healthcare. “We deserve better," she declared. Thus, with Eluvo Health, she said she is helping push the boundaries and raise the standard for women's healthcare services.

She stressed that Eluvo Health is more than just a clinic; it's a movement fostering open conversations, and empowering women with information and access to quality care.