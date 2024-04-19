ECHO snaps losing streak with sweep over Omega

ECHO has snapped its two-game losing slump following a win over a struggling Omega on Week 5 Day 1 of MPL Season 13 this Friday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Coming off back-to-back losses via sweep against Minana Evos and ONIC PH, ECHO fielded its main roster of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Sanford, Sanji, and Jaypee in its attempt to get back in the winning column.

The fabulous five did not disappoint, outpowering Omega in the series en route to a 2-0 victory.

"We take lessons every time we lose a match. It is part of our growth as a team," ECHO's experience laner Sanford said after the match.

"We doubled our efforts and reviewed our mistakes from previous games."

The win improved ECHO's regular season standing to 6-3 with 19 points while Omega dropped to a dismal 1-8.