DTI, Jollibee seal MoU empowering MSMEs

Realizing the efforts of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual to usher advancements among micro, small and medium enterprises, the country’s pride in the restaurant industry, Jollibee and the Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday sealed a partnership, through a memorandum of understanding, to further empower MSMEs in the archipelago.

“This MoU symbolizes a partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and a common goal. It is a testament to our collective belief in the private and public sectors in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the profound impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities,” said Secretary Pascual after signing a memorandum of understanding with Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and Jollibee Group Foundation (JFG).

Nationwide support for MSMEs

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI said such partnership directly supports the goals outlined in Republic Act 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which mandates nationwide support for MSME growth through expanding entrepreneurship training programs, fostering linkages between large and small enterprises, and encouraging private sector engagements.

Under the auspices of Undersecretary Cristina Roque, the DTI-MSME Development Group will lead the collaborative efforts with JFC and JGF, focusing on empowering MSMEs through capacity building and knowledge sharing.

“Let’s embark on this journey of knowledge sharing and collaboration, paving the way for a brighter future for our Filipino entrepreneurs,” noted Roque.

Dedication to sustainable business practices

Echoing DTI’s goals, Jollibee expressed its dedication to sustainable business practices through its Joy for Tomorrow agenda.

Crucial to a flourishing MSME ecosystem, the program focuses on the pillars of food, people and planet, with a particular emphasis on supporting farmers’ livelihoods and community welfare.

The partnership begins with a Jollibee learning session for MSMEs on 25 April at the Jollibee Plaza Building in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Jollibee is considered the largest, most successful fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a network of over 1,500 stores in 17 countries.