DFA deplores China’s Cold War ‘mentality’

The Philippines has urged China to reflect on its actions after it accused Manila of stoking tensions in the region by engaging with countries such as the United States and Japan.

“The source of tension in our region is well known to all. China should reflect upon its own actions in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is China’s excessive maritime claims and aggressive behavior, including its militarization of reclaimed features, that are undermining regional peace and stability and raising tensions,” it added.

The DFA criticized China for comparing the US bilateral relations with the Philippines to the Cold War.

“Unwarranted references to the Cold War sensationalize the situation and misrepresent the peaceful purpose of the trilateral cooperation,” it said.

“Nevertheless, those who wish to invoke the lessons of the past should recall the need for adherence to the rule of law and how peace and stability have been maintained in our region through the observance and respect for international law,” it added.

Last week, China accused the US of clinging to the Cold War mentality and threatening other countries with its “bilateral alliance treaties.”

“Such moves seriously violate the UN Charter and undermine regional stability. China will never waver in its commitment to uphold its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and to work with regional countries to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of China.

The DFA also defended the recently concluded trilateral leaders summit among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“The trilateral summit is a partnership and a cooperative framework for promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said. “It is an admirable aspiration that should not be considered a threat by any peace-loving country.”

The DFA said the trilateral initiative is “another platform to further promote regional peace and security.”

It is “only reasonable and responsible that the participants discuss regional security issues of mutual concern, challenges to the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes,” it added.

“It is the sovereign choice and decision of the Philippines to strengthen our alliance with the United States and our strategic partnership with Japan, in accordance with our national interests and in line with our independent foreign policy,” the DFA said.

It added: “Our actions are in accordance with international law and complement our commitments in other regional and multilateral forums.”

During the summit, Biden, Marcos and Kishida expressed concern about China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, which is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea, the DFA insisted on the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.