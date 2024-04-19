DAR to construct farm-to-market road in Negros Oriental

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reported on Friday that a groundbreaking activity to start the construction of a 1.090-kilometer of farm-to-market road in Barangay Gomentoc, Ayungon, Negros Oriental has taken place this week.

DAR has partnered with the local government unit (LGU) of Ayungon to start concreting the 1.090-kilometer Barangay Gomentoc to Sitio Basak, Ayungon farm-to-market road project funded under the Agrarian Reform Fund.

DAR Central Visayas Assistant Regional Director Arthur Dulcero said at least 200 agrarian reform beneficiaries and residents in Barangay Gomentoc and Sitio Basak will soon have easier access to the market when bringing their farm produce.

"This road which will be finished in 120 days, will help boost the production of rice, sugarcane, pineapples and bananas, the major crops of agrarian reform beneficiaries here," said Dulcero.

Dulcero added that the road project worth P20 million symbolizes the continued partnership between the DAR and LGUs, which showcases government efforts to develop the countryside by providing much-needed infrastructure.

"The road project is important in uplifting the livelihoods of farmers. This initiative will not only improve their access to markets but also contribute to the area's economic growth," Dulcero said.

The road project is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend the necessary support services to farmers to revitalize the country's agriculture sector by improving the flow of food supply.

"Farmers and residents in this town will soon enjoy a concrete road," Dulcero added.