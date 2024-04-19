Courtships and crushes

Donny Pangilinan did try to court Kathryn Bernardo after the latter’s controversial break-up with her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, Daniel Padilla.

That, in essence, is what talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz revealed in the latest episode of Ogie Diaz ShowBiz Update YouTube channel streamed Tuesday, 16 April, although he initially did not name the male lead star of Can’t Buy Me Love.

“May trivia ako kay Kathryn. How true, patanong na lang kasi baka i-deny tayo. How true na minsan pala ay pinormahan nitong isang young actor si Kathryn? As in niligawan (I have a trivia on Kathryn. How true, I’ll make it a question because we might be denied. How true that, once, a young actor courted Kathryn? As in courted),” Diaz revealed.

“Kailan? Noong sila pa ni Daniel or after (When? When she was still with Daniel or after)?” Mama Loi asked.

Diaz said it was after the couple broke up. He recalled the viral video where Bernardo was offered a drink during an after-wedding party.

Mama Loi recalled the incident and gave a clue about the actor’s initials.

“‘Yan ba yung lalaki na ang initials ay kapangalan ng ex ni Kathryn (Is that the guy whose initials are the same with that of Kathryn’s ex?)?” Mama Loi asked.

Diaz reacted by suppressing his laughter, then he said, “Alam mo, hindi mo talaga mabibili ang pag-ibig (You know, you can’t really buy love).”

“Basta ‘yun lang ‘yung nakarating sa akin. Na kay Donny na... ano ba yan, nadulas na ako. Hindi nasa kanya na kung gusto niya aminin na minsan pinormahan niya o niligawan niya si Kathryn kaya lang naudlot. ‘Yung rason kung bakit naudlot, ‘yun ‘yung di ko alam (That’s what reached me. It’s up to Donny...gosh, I slipped. No. It’s up to him if he will admit that, once, he made a pass or courted Kathyn, but it got botched. The reason why it got botched, that’s what I don’t know,” Diaz said, laughing.

Diaz theorized why Pangilinan stopped courting Bernardo, saying he is in a love team.

Actually, Panglinan has parried off the issue with Bernardo, which was raised by a fan who posted a video showing Pangilinan offering a drink to Bernardo at the wedding reception of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda last January.

“hi @donnypangilinan. Ganto ka pala kapag interested ka sa babae,” the fan said.

“Wedding ni Robi ‘yun. Friends kaming lahat. I think friends naman kaming lahat sa industriya. We just had fun. We had a great time (That’s Robi’s wedding. We’re all friends. I think we’re all friends in the industry),” Pangilinan explained.

Oliver Moeller clams up

When sporty lawyer Oliver Moeller visited the It’s Showtime studio Tuesday, 16 April, not a few became giddy.

The Filipino-Norwegian lawyer whom Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee chose among the three searchees in the EXpecially For You segment initially appeared on the show 6 April, the first day the noontime show was aired on GMA free TV.

“Ay, nandito si Attorney Oliver, oh (Oh, look, Atty. Oliver is here),” Vice Ganda quipped.

Vhong Navarro quickly reacted and said, “Parang may binibisita siya rito (It looks like he’s visiting someone here).”

“Naku, si Kim Chiu yata ang binibisita (Gosh, it looks like he is visiting Kim),” Vice Ganda said.

The camera then panned to Chiu, who acknowledged Moeller’s presence by waving at him.

“Just wanted to meet some people lang here,” came the lawyer’s reply when asked why he was visiting the noontime studio.

In an interview with MJ Felipe later, Moeller explained more about his visit.

“I just want to meet some friends, want to thank the people of Showtime and ABS-CBN for inviting me,” he said.

And when asked how he was after his guesting on EXpecially For You, the Cebuano lawyer said: “It’s been crazy, overwhelming, and just... I’m just happy. I’m so happy that all my friends and my family are happy with everything that’s happened.”

Moeller said he’s “overwhelmed” by the “attention” he’s getting but he’s “so happy that me just being there brought a lot of smiles to a lot of people.”

He also acknowledged that his appearance in the Kapamilya noontime show opened new doors.

“I guess a door on expanding my network, expanding my connections, maybe looking at some things in Manila,” he said, adding that it includes getting into showbiz.

“I’m actually considering it. That’s part of the reason why,” he said.

What then will become of his profession?

“I’ll always be a lawyer by heart. So, I most likely will still be based in Cebu most of the time, but I don’t mind flying into Manila every now and then,” he said.

Moeller was also queried if he’s got a crush on Kim Chiu.

“I’ve always thought Kim was such a pretty person. You know, she’s from Cebu. So, I mean, I guess you could say that,” he said.

But he clammed up when asked if he’s courting Chiu.

“I don’t think it’s fair that I speak about that without Kim’s permission. So, I’m so sorry. I hope you understand. But Kim’s pretty nice,” he said.