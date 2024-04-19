Converge launches free pure fiber WiFi at NAIA

Internet provider Converge on Thursday afternoon launched its free broadband service, providing free pure fiber WiFi to passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

According to Jaime J. Bautista, secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the installation of a convergence fiber network will provide free high-speed internet access for all travelers who will be using NAIA.

In November 2022, the DOTr and Converge signed an agreement establishing free public WiFi services to all passenger terminals of nine international and domestic airports across the country.

The transport chief also launched the network provider’s free fiber WiFi at NAIA Terminal 3 in November 2023.

Secretary Bautista also said that airport passengers can now enjoy more options with other network providers and provide free WiFi services at the NAIA.

"This initiative demonstrates successful collaborations with private partners who understand the concept of public service," he added.