Colorum operators face fines up to P1-M, warns Abalos

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos warned that colorum public transport operators could face substantial fines of up to P1 million, as the government is committed to strengthening its efforts to reduce traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

The DILG signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to establish a Joint Task Force (JTF) aimed at addressing traffic issues and combatingcolorum operations in the National Capital Region.

“Napakalaki po nito, napakabigat po. Kaya warning na lang po, kung may colorum vehicles kayo, huwag na po kayong lumabas. Dahil siguradong mahuhuli kayo, mai-impound (ang inyong mga sasakyan). At ito ay sinasabi mismo ng batas. And we have to implement the law,” he said.

He continued that the JTF is adhering to President Marcos' directive to the DILG to take the lead in resolving the problem of colorum operations and to tackle the issues raised by transport groups during the recent town hall meeting on 10 April.

The JTF, likewise, will conduct road-clearing operations and enhance traffic management and enforcement efforts within Metro Manila, while member-agencies will have the authority to issue notices of violations and/or citation tickets in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Abalos emphasized that the synergized effort of DILG, MMDA, and DOTr, all mandated to promote public safety, maintain peace and order, and ensure the efficient flow of traffic, is beneficial and effective in addressing pressing traffic concerns, including colorum vehicles.

He related that the said cooperation among the three agencies led to the apprehension of 56 colorum passenger operations, 44 out-of-line operations, impounded 100 units to date, and arrested three persons in total.

To recall, Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 specified the fines and penalties for violations of policies governing land transportation, for first offense of colorum violation, buses shall be fined P1million; vans and trucks with P200,000; sedan vehicles with P120,000; and, P50,000 for jeepneys.

Meanwhile, 2nd offense shall correspond to the revocation of the Certificate of Public Convenience; disqualification of the operator; blacklisting of all authorized units of the operator; and, revocation of the registration of all authorized units of the operator.

Abalos said that, in accordance with the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., colorum vehicles, which are contributors to the heavy traffic in Metro Manila, must be removed from the streets.

“Ang mga colorum na ito ang siyang nagpapadami ng mga sasakyan. Kaya ang utos po sa amin ng Pangulo ay gawin namin ang lahat upang maibsan namin ang traffic dito [Metro Manila],” he explained.

PNP chief P/BGen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, along with officials and staff from DILG, DOTr, MMDA, and PNP, among others, attended the MOA signing.