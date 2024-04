SNAPS

Cheers to new flavors 🍸

LOOK: Elevate your senses with five new cocktails from Hotel Okura Manila in Newport City, Pasay. Indulge in the allure of Sakura Negroni, the refreshing Shiso Highball, the delicate Cherry Blossom, the soothing Aloe Vera Cooler, and the majestic Mount Fuji.| via 📷 John Louie Abrina