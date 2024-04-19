CHEd confirms influx of Sino students at SPUP

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) addressed on Thursday concerns regarding the alleged influx of Chinese nationals enrolling in universities in the Cagayan Valley Region amid the tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

CHEd said its regional office in Cagayan reported that no Chinese students were enrolled in local colleges and universities in the province. However, they confirmed a significant number of Chinese students at Saint Paul University Philippines (SPUP)-Tuguegarao City.

According to CHEd, SPUP has been an autonomous higher education institution since 2002, and the Bureau of Immigration has authorized it to accept foreign students.

“As an autonomous HEI (higher education institution), it has the authority, among other things, to establish linkages with recognized foreign higher education institutions,” CHEd explained in a statement, citing Commission Memorandum Order 19, series of 2016.

The CHEd elaborated that while Executive Order 285, series of 2017, and its corresponding issuances govern the entry and stay of foreign students, selected universities with autonomous status can accept international students.

The policy explains the presence of students from India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Thailand, Nepal, Korea, and other countries in Philippine schools. These students are drawn to the Philippines’ affordable quality education, English-language instruction, and globally recognized programs in medicine, dentistry, and other fields.

CHEd also emphasized that they haven’t received any reports of violations by St. Paul University regarding the joint memorandum order on international students.

“Should there be complaints or reports of violation, CHEd will forward them to the inter-agency committee for appropriate action,” the commission said.

On the security aspect, CHEd deferred to the expertise of Philippine security agencies to investigate and recommend necessary actions.