Bong Go assists displaced workers in Manaoag

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday, 18 April, visited Manaoag, Pangasinan, to support displaced workers and inspect the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center in the area. This visit coincided with the town fiesta of Manaoag, where Go was honored as an adopted son of the town.

During the event held at the Manaoag National High School Covered Court, Go, who had previously been declared an adopted son of the province, addressed the crowd with heartfelt thanks to the communities of Pangasinan.

Go also lauded the local government for their support and dedication to bringing medical services closer to their constituents, including Congressman Christopher de Venecia; Governor Ramon Guico III; Vice Governor Mark Lambino; Board Members Sheila Maniqued, Jerry Rosario, and Marinor de Guzman; Mayor Jeremy Rosario; Vice Mayor Kim Mikael Amador, former Congresswoman Gina de Venecia, among others.

Mayor Rosario warmly thanked Go for his continuous support to the local community, underscoring the significant impact of Go's initiatives, particularly the Malasakit Centers and social service programs.

"Unang-una, kami po ay nagpapasalamat dahil pinasaya po ng ating butihing Senador Bong Go ang ating fiesta o fiesta ng bayan ng Manaoag," Mayor Rosario expressed.

Rosario highlighted how the senator's dedication to service was clearly visible to all attendees, noting, "Ako po, personally, nakita ko po ang puso ng ating senador sa pagsisilbi. Kaya nga po ang bisyo niya ay magserbisyo."

The Mayor elaborated on the significant impact of the Malasakit Centers, a flagship program of Go, which aims to provide accessible healthcare to Filipinos, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Rosario also acknowledged the senator's efforts to support frontline healthcare workers who have been instrumental in caring for the community.

"Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo,” Go said in response.

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to 500 displaced workers during his visit. There were also select recipients of a bicycle, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketball and volleyball balls.

Meanwhile, 413 barangay health workers also received similar aid.

Through Go’s initiative of bringing government programs and services closer to the grassroots, qualified displaced workers also benefitted from the Department of Labor and Employment through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Palakpakan naman natin ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE,” expressed Go.

Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to the residents needing medical assistance through the Malasakit Center in the province located at the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) in Dagupan City.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 163 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Meanwhile, during his inspection of the town’s Super Health Center, the senator also highlighted that he continues to support the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 26 in Pangasinan.

Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, in which he was a principal sponsor and co-author in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions.

R1MC offers specialty services in mental health and dermatology. It plans to have a renal care and transplant center, burn care, geriatric care, and cancer care.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.