BI unveils new oath venue for dual citizens

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) introduced Friday 19 April its new venue for the oath-taking of applicants reacquiring their Philippine citizenships.

BI Board of Special Inquiry (BSI) officer-in-charge, Atty. Ruben Casibang, Jr., announced the opening of its new oath-taking ceremony venue for approved petitions under Republic Act No. 9225.

According to Atty. Casibang Jr., RA 9225 applies to former Filipinos seeking to retain or reacquire their Philippine citizenship.

“Those applying for dual citizenship can now take their oath of allegiance in a better, brighter, and more spacious area as part of the BI’s commitment to providing quality services leading to client satisfaction,” he stated.

Atty. Casibang Jr. added that at Room 401-A, in the BI's headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, those individuals who are eligible for dual citizenship may now swear their solemn pledge of allegiance.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that office improvements are part of the BI’s efforts to provide better service to the transacting public.

Tansingco shared that the BI's operations will soon be transferred to their new facility in Pasay along Macapagal Avenue. In order to improve public access to immigration services, he added that more immigration offices will be opening soon.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, the BI opened its Pagadian, Siargao, and Camiguin offices.