Benefits of different points of view

Earlier in the month, news circulated that all was not well within the boardroom of a certain government financial institution. There were allegedly disagreements among the board members and resistance to certain proposals and decisions that an officer took.

If true, then such a happening should be cautiously welcomed as something that should be done in boardrooms.

This week, we got more details regarding the matter. Without going into it and contributing more allegations and details, it seems that this misunderstanding had stemmed merely from a difference in points of view and positions taken by the board members regarding some issues of national importance.

Instead of defending any party involved and discussing the merits of their differences, I want to take this as a learning opportunity to write about the benefits and positives of having differing points of view and positions on matters and issues in the workplace.

No individual enjoys a situation where team members are always at odds with one another. But while no one celebrates constant workplace arguments, a degree of healthy disagreement and debate is good for the team.

Conflict in the workplace or the boardroom and having differing opinions may be uncomfortable, but it is common across work environments, whether public or private. It is also, for several good reasons, a part of life, and nobody has ever lived without having to discuss differences about the most mundane topics or the most substantial decisions.

First, it encourages all team members to challenge their biases and dispositions. It also promotes thinking creatively and differently. Facilitating and allowing discussions and debates are great ways to introduce people to new ideas and perspectives. It provides an opportunity for growth, both individually and collectively.

Second, the end goal of a united and common stance at all times and at all costs does not serve your team’s best interests. By promoting the mentality that everyone on your team should agree with one another, you discourage people from speaking up and making suggestions.

As a result, your more soft-spoken and quieter teammates might feel sidelined, leading to frustration, disengagement, a lack of motivation to participate, and even resentment. It also robs the team of new ideas and possibly the unique take that is necessary to solve the problem at hand.

Third, diversity of thought produces good results. It provides positive business outcomes and achieves objectives. When everyone thinks similarly, innovation is stunted, and the most creative ideas or solutions go unheard and remain unexplored.

Though it sounds counterintuitive, conflict and collaboration go hand in hand. This is similar to the discussions and debates mentioned earlier, which also go hand in hand.

When you nurture an environment where it is safe for all team members to think outside the box and share their ideas, even when that means directly challenging their colleagues, you’ll find new ways of overcoming hurdles and resolving conflicts.

These three observations are hopefully enough to prove that different points of view or challenges in the boardroom, or the workplace in general, are healthy so long as they are done respectfully and properly.

As long as the motivations of those who disagree are genuinely for the betterment of the organization or the constituencies they represent, their different points of view should be welcomed and not cause division.

In closing, let us all learn from the circulated news and see in it an alternative view to differences and debates. An exchange of viewpoints within the boardroom is healthy and must be encouraged to produce the positive outcomes we all hope for.