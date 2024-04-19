BARMM achieves 72% immunization coverage vs measles-rubella

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) has achieved a vaccination coverage of 72 percent, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This is equivalent to 981,805 children aged six months to below 10 years old now protected against measles following the outbreak response immunization that started 1 April.

The DOH is targeting to vaccinate 1,371,284 children in the region against the viral respiratory illness.

The top three BARMM provinces with the highest vaccine coverage are Maguindanao del Norte with 233,310 (91.2 percent), Sulu with 229,960 (89.5 percent), and Maguindanao del Sur with 190,217 (81.8 percent).

The following municipalities in BARMM provinces are high performing, with 90 percent to more than 95 percent vaccination coverage.

For Maguindanao del Norte: Barira records with 10,353 or 93.5 percent and Buldon with 11,492 or 93.2 percent.

For Sulu: Hadji Panglima Tahil records with 2,305 or 101 percent, Tongkil with 11,021 or 100 percent, Tapul with 5,357 or 98 percent, Parang with 16,599 or 93 percent, Panglima Estino (7,928 or 91.1 percent, Lugus with 7,557 or 90.9 percent, Old Panamao with 10,145 or 90.3 percent, and Talipao with 21,889 or 90.1 percent.

Meanwhile, for Maguindanao del Sur: South Upi with 12,679 or 97.1 percent, Pagagawan with 11,584 or 96.4 percent, Datu Paglas with 10,842 or 96.4 percent, Datu Anggal Midtimbang with 9,127 or 95.5 percent, Guindulungan with 6,911 or 94.5 percent, Talayan with 9,626 or 93.3 percent, Datu Unsay with 3,278 or 93 percent, and Datu Piang with 7,525 or 91.5 percent.

Lastly, for Tawi Tawi: the Municipality of Turtle Islands with 91.6 percent or 1,433.

The DOH expressed its gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Health in BARMM, the region's local government units, healthcare workers, development partners, and other public and private sector partners.

It also urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to protect their children from Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs) like measles by ensuring every child is vaccinated.

"Dedication, commitment, and unity have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable vaccination coverage, which undoubtedly contributes to safeguarding the health and well-being of our people, especially the young ones. We will leave no one behind, dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (because in the new Philippines, every life is important)," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.