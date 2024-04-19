ANDRES MUHLACH REVEALS ‘NO GF SINCE BIRTH’ STATUS

Showbiz runs in the blood of 22-year-old Andres Muhlach, the son of celebrities Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales and twin of Atasha Muhlach (who also joined showbiz earlier this year). In a media press conference recently, many were shocked to find out that that despite his looks and complete “guwapo” package, Andres has never had a girlfriend.

“I have actually never had a girlfriend in my whole life. I've tried to date, but it did not go to that relationship level. It never reached that level,” he said.

Andres also revealed the qualities he is looking for in a girl.

“It’s just someone I just enjoy spending time with; someone that can make me laugh and another important thing, and another thing, is a girl that is God-fearing, someone that puts God first in their life…,” he added.

Everyone is excited about Andres joining the same industry where his dad, Aga Muhlach, proved his worth as an artist.

On his list of favorite movies his father made throughout his colorful career, Andres said, “My favorite movie of my dad before was Kailangan Kita with Claudine (Barretto), and I just recently watched Dubai with Claudine again and John Lloyd, which was a great movie. It made me tear up a little bit,” he said

As of now, many entertainment experts are saying that Andres will shine in the industry like his father did decades ago.