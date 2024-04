SNAPS

Activists rally to demand debt cancellation

LOOK: Civil organizations and climate activists held a protest at Roxas Blvd on April 19, 2024, to demand debt cancellation for Global South Countries at the International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings in Washington DC. The protesters are condemning the G20-debt relief championed by the IMF and World Bank as exacerbating the climate and debt crisis of Global South countries. | via John Louie Abrina