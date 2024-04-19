Abalos urges NCR residents to visit 'Super Kadiwa' centers

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos urged residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) to visit 'Super Kadiwa' centers and take advantage of the P39 per kilogram of rice and other low-priced but high quality produce that are being offered in their stores.

'Super Kadiwa', a limited offering of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, started in April this year and will open until the end of June in various local government units in Metro Manila.

"Malaking katipiran po ito para sa ating mga kababayan sa Metro Manila dahil sa halagang P39 lamang ay makakabili ka na ng isang kilong bigas," he said.

He added: "Inaanyayahan ko po kayong lahat na suportahan po ang ating tinatawag na 'Super Kadiwa' at tulungan po natin ang ating mga kababayang magsasaka".

Kadiwa ng Pangulo is a market linkage facilitation program aimed at making agri-products and other basic commodities accessible and affordable to the poor.

It also seeks to establish an additional market for farmers and fisherfolks to directly sell their products and increase their income, while also bringing down the prices of food commodities in the market as the concept eliminates the role of middlemen.

'Super Kadiwa' platforms were opened last 15 to 16 April in San Antonio, Parañaque City; Central, Quezon City; Tunasan, Muntinlupa City; Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City; San Juan City Hall; Pamplona Tres, Las Piñas City; Santo Tomas, Pasig City; Caloocan City Hall; Navotas City Hall; Poblacion, Pateros; and, Dulong Bayan, City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The same were also launched at Employee's Park, Taguig City Hall; People's Park, Malinta, Valenzuela City; and Manila City Hall Inner Court, Antonio Villegas St., Ermita on 16 to 17 April 2024.

It is organized by the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the DILG.

Abalos said that 'Super Kadiwa's centerpiece product is rice that sells for as low as P39 per kilo which is way cheaper than those being sold in the mainstream markets.

"Kadiwa is a good platform for our local farmers to market their products but more than that, it is a venue for us to show our support by purchasing their produce na matagal nilang pinaghirapang itanim," he said.

The DILG Chief likewise assured that the 'Super Kadiwa' will soon be staged in other parts of the country giving more Filipinos access to a cheaper-priced rice brand.

He likewise invited market-goers to visit the 'Super Kadiwa' in ROMVI Subdivision Covered Court, Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City on 19 April 2024 and Camella Homeowners Association in Barangay Merville, Parañaque City on 20 April 2024.

"Samahan niyo po kami sa Super Kadiwa at sama-sama nating suportahan ang ating mga kababayang magsasaka sa pagbili ng kanilang mga produkto," he said.

DILG Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Lopez-De Leon supported Abalos' call during her visit to Super Kadiwa centers in Parañaque City.

She said that seeing the high-grade quality of products being sold in Kadiwa was encouraging saying that she hopes more patrons will visit the centers.