60 PWUDs complete Navotas rehab program

Mayor John Rey Tiangco reported on Friday that 60, persons who used drugs (PWUDs), completed the Bidahan program, a community-based treatment and rehabilitation program run by the City Government of Navotas.

Tiangco said that Bidahan consists of a six-month Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) and an additional six months of aftercare.

"This batch of rehab completers includes 20 from the city’s primary care program and 13 from the barangay CBDRP, while 27 finished aftercare program," he said.

Under the program, participants went through a series of weekly psycho-education lectures, counseling sessions, group therapy sessions, relapse prevention sessions, and life skills training.

They also underwent random drug testing to ensure their compliance to the program.

Tiangco commended the participants for deciding to give up their vice and "turning a new leaf" for themselves and their families.

“Admitting your addiction is the first step towards self-transformation. Your graduation today is just the beginning of your journey to complete healing and recovery,” Tiangco said.

“Strive to improve and be a better version of yourselves every day. Your family will always be there to provide all the love and support you need,” he added.

Aside from Bidahan, the city government also implements additional programs to bolster its anti-drug campaign. Among these are drug awareness and prevention lectures to Navoteño students; random and mandatory drug testing for city hall and barangay employees, program beneficiaries, among others; and drug-clearing of barangays.

Since 2023, 13 out of the 18 barangays in Navotas have been already declared drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.