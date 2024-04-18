Young guns eye top finish

The spotlight shines on emerging talents from Western Visayas with over 250 entries across nine singles age-group categories competing in the Gov. Fredenil Castro Cup National Junior Tennis Championship at the Villareal Stadium hard courts in Roxas, Capiz.

The Group 2 tournament, presented by Dunlop, kicked off on Thursday, setting the stage for intense battles in various divisions, including boys’ 18U, 16U, 14U, 12U, as well as the 10U unisex category, and girls’ 14U and 16U divisions.

Heading the title chase in the premier division of the event, hosted by Gov. Castro and held in celebration of the Capiztahan Festival, are promising talents such as Ian Ituriaga, Ralph Angeles, Marben Alimarin and Niño Rey, while Alexandra Onte, Maxene Panizales, Wenzhey Lacupa and Alleva Suace.

In the 16U category, notable names like Bjorn Castigador, Ituriaga, Alimarin and Theo Zapatos (boys) and Onte, Keisha Fungo, Rufyne Ansino and Panizales are expected to dispute top honors and ranking points, while Castigador, Alimarin, Francisco de Juan III and Rizzjun Labindao (boys) and Theriz Zapatos, Grace and Rufyne Ansino and Michaela Suarez (girls) lead the 14U field.

Each boys’ category boasts a 32-player draw, including the 10U unisex division, showcasing the passion for the sport among youngsters from Region VI and neighboring areas.

Five titles will also be disputed in doubles matches, including 10U, and 14U and 18U featuring both divisions.

Spicing up the five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Slazenger and Universal Tennis Ranking with Rudolfo Suites as the official hotel, is the Legends singles competition. It features age categories of 35 and 45, along with doubles in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s age divisions.