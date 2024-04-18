Why Joey de Leon challenged Eat Bulaga bashers

In a scathing remark, De Leon said he felt that bashers of Eat Bulaga were just envious of the show's unparalleled longevity.

“Naiinggit lang ang mga ‘yan dahil hindi sila kasama sa (They are just envious because they are not part of the) Top 5 Longest Running TV Shows in the World,” De Leon said.

Before this, the ace comedian, on his Instagram account, posted a screen grab of the said list, which included Eat Bulaga.

Then, De Leon made a challenge.

“At ito muna ang hamon ko – umabot lang kayo ng 15 years baka luluhod pa ako sa harap niyo. Fifteen lang ha, eh, by that time baka bumiyahe na ako eh (And this is my challenge to you – just get to 15 years and I may even kneel before you. Just 15, okay? By that time, I may have journeyed ahead),” he said.

In exasperation, perhaps, De Leon added: “Bastusan na kasi labanan eh, bastusan na, siraan, walang kwenta, but enjoy lang tayo. Umabot muna kayo ng 45 years. Longest running top 5 (TV Show) in the World. Mainggit kayo! Wala eh ganun talaga… Kasama naman kayo dapat dun kasi Pilipinas ‘yung dala namin eh. Bakit kayo ganyan, ang sasama ng ugali niyo (It’s because the game has become rude -- disrespectful, rude…nothing, but we just enjoy. You should reach 45 years. Longest-running Top 5 (TV Show) in the World. You be envious. No, it's always like that. You're with us because we bring the Philippines. Why are you like that? You are ill-mannered).”

Reports alleged that an emergency meeting was arranged to address the rumored profit loss of the show.

Netizens reacted to De Leon's challenge, some of which I am sharing here:

"Ikaw talaga Joey ayaw patalo...hindi na kailangang abutin pa nila ang 45yrs kung 1araw lang eh nalampasan o natalo kau ng It's Showtine (You, Joey, simply don't want to be defeated. They don't need to reach 45 years if in only one day It's Showtime surpassed or defeated your show).”

"No need na po Sir Joey importante lng nman sa panahon ngayon masaya mga tao Eat Bulaga man o sa Showtime (No need, sir Joey. What's important is the people are happy if it's Eat Bulaga or It's Showtime).”

"hinde naman para sa its showtime ang mensahe ni joey kundi para sa mga ngkakalat ng maling balita (Joey's message is not for Showtime but for those spreading fake news).”

Online reports showed that It's Showtime has prevailed in the ratings race against Eat Bulaga since its inaugural episode on GMA free TV since 6 April.

