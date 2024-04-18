Why Joey de Leon challenged Eat Bulaga bashers

Infuriated over reports that Eat Bulaga is losing profits due to escalating production costs, veteran host Joey de Leon addressed the issue recently in an effort to quash competition from It’s Showtime.
In a scathing remark, De Leon said he felt that bashers of Eat Bulaga were just envious of the show's unparalleled longevity.
“Naiinggit lang ang mga ‘yan dahil hindi sila kasama sa (They are just envious because they are not part of the) Top 5 Longest Running TV Shows in the World,” De Leon said.
Before this, the ace comedian, on his Instagram account, posted a screen grab of the said list, which included Eat Bulaga.
Then, De Leon made a challenge.
“At ito muna ang hamon ko – umabot lang kayo ng 15 years baka luluhod pa ako sa harap niyo. Fifteen lang ha, eh, by that time baka bumiyahe na ako eh (And this is my challenge to you – just get to 15 years and I may even kneel before you. Just 15, okay? By that time, I may have journeyed ahead),” he said.
In exasperation, perhaps, De Leon added: “Bastusan na kasi labanan eh, bastusan na, siraan, walang kwenta, but enjoy lang tayo. Umabot muna kayo ng 45 years. Longest running top 5 (TV Show) in the World. Mainggit kayo! Wala eh ganun talaga… Kasama naman kayo dapat dun kasi Pilipinas ‘yung dala namin eh. Bakit kayo ganyan, ang sasama ng ugali niyo (It’s because the game has become rude -- disrespectful, rude…nothing, but we just enjoy. You should reach 45 years. Longest-running Top 5 (TV Show) in the World. You be envious. No, it's always like that. You're with us because we bring the Philippines. Why are you like that? You are ill-mannered).”
Reports alleged that an emergency meeting was arranged to address the rumored profit loss of the show.
Netizens reacted to De Leon's challenge, some of which I am sharing here:
"Ikaw talaga Joey ayaw patalo...hindi na kailangang abutin pa nila ang 45yrs kung 1araw lang eh nalampasan o natalo kau ng It's Showtine (You, Joey, simply don't want to be defeated. They don't need to reach 45 years if in only one day It's Showtime surpassed or defeated your show).”
"No need na po Sir Joey importante lng nman sa panahon ngayon masaya mga tao Eat Bulaga man o sa Showtime (No need, sir Joey. What's important is the people are happy if it's Eat Bulaga or It's Showtime).”
"hinde naman para sa its showtime ang mensahe ni joey kundi para sa mga ngkakalat ng maling balita (Joey's message is not for Showtime but for those spreading fake news).”
Online reports showed that It's Showtime has prevailed in the ratings race against Eat Bulaga since its inaugural episode on GMA free TV since 6 April.
Rico Blanco supports GF Maris Racal's love team with Anthony Jennings
It doesn’t bother rockstar Rico Blanco that girlfriend Maris Racal has found herself in an unexpected "love team" with Anthony Jennings in Can't Buy Me Love.
"Rico naman is super supportive. Super fan siya ng show especially the Tiu family. Favorite niya si Albie (Casino). The best daw sa show and natutuwa din siya sa amin ni Anthony (Jennings)," Racal said.
Although her pairing with Jennings was "planned,” still and all, Racal didn't expect there would be ‘shipping of their tandem.
"I'm very happy sa lahat ng surprises na hated ng show na ito para sa aming lahat. Everything was so unexpected and we're happy about the result. Ini-enjoy naming lahat 'yun," she said.
Over the last six months, the series, its characters and scenes have been going viral on social media because of its intriguing plot as well as its comedic banters of the characters. The series also received praise from netizens for highlighting the importance of mental health. At the same time, the series also helped boost local tourism in Binondo as loyal viewers explored Chinatown to recreate scenes of the series and visit some of the locations.
In the finale trailer released by Star Creatives, viewers should not miss how Bingo (Donny) and Caroline's (Belle) possible relationship will be tested, especially since Annie (Ina Raymundo) will be one of the suspects in Divine's (Shaina Magdayao) death. Aside from that, the Tius will be trying to win back GLC.
Will Bingo and Caroline prove that love is priceless? Will they find time to bring their relationship to another level amidst the chaos between their respective families?
Can't Buy Me Love is under the production of Star Creatives and is directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Ian Loreños and Raymund Ocampo.