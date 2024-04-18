This is what sustainable style looks like

Founded by Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger in 2014, Allbirds’ goal was to revolutionize the footwear industry by using sustainable materials, creating innovative designs and putting a premium on comfort. Over the years, the brand has rapidly gained global recognition for its product curation and commitment to reducing environmental footprint. The brand's signature styles, including the Wool Runner and Tree Runner, have garnered a loyal following of environmentally-conscious consumers seeking comfortable and stylish footwear options.

"We are excited to collaborate with Allbirds and support their mission to bring sustainable footwear and apparel to South East Asia," said Jimmy Thai, chief executive officer of The Primer Group of Companies. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to promoting environmentally-responsible brands and offering innovative products that resonate with today's conscious consumers."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Primer Group of Companies as we continue to expand our presence in South East Asia," said Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Allbirds. "Primer Group's expertise and market insights will be invaluable as we work together to introduce Allbirds' sustainable products to more consumers in the region."

This partnership further reinforces The Primer Group and Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability, innovation and creating a positive social and environmental impact.