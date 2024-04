SNAPS

Stronger ties between Phl and New Zealand

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stands beside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon while signing the official guest book at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday, 18 April 2024. Prime Minister Luxon's visit will highlight the two countries’ commitment to stronger ties as they move towards the 60th commemoration in 2026 of the establishment of their bilateral relations. | 📷 KJ Rosales / PPA Pool via Yummie Dingding