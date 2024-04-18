Stop playing hide-seek, Remulla tells Teves

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla called on Timor Leste authorities to immediately extradite expelled Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. after the latter’s son allegedly tried to bribe local police to give his father special treatment.

Reports said Teves’s son offered a bribe of $2,000 (over P114,000) in exchange for “security” inside and outside the Becora Prison, where his father is being held.

The former Negros Oriental congressman is currently in pre-trial detention following his arrest in March by Timorese authorities acting on an Interpol red notice. He is wanted in the Philippines on charges of assassination, corruption, and suspected terrorism.

“Go home and face the courts squarely,” Remulla advised Teves. “Let us stop playing hide and seek with the law, one cannot evade accountability for eternity. Prolonging your liabilities with the rule of law only worsens your predicament."