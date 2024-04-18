SPRING FASHION FLURRY: KATE SPADE’S TEE TIME, KENZO’S YOUTHFUL REVIVAL

Tee Time Collection

Kate Spade New York recently held a three-day mini golf-themed pop-up at Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk to officially unveil its Tee Time Collection. Mall-goers and shoppers enjoyed themselves and had the chance to take a swing at the mini-golf course activity. There, the stunning new bag collection was on display, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Interestingly, Kate Spade New York's Spring 2024 collection puts a playful focus on golf, inspiring the creation of the Tee Time novelty collection. Its design exudes playfulness, characterized by the vibrant colors synonymous with Kate Spade – bright yellow, green and pink. They’re perfect for weekend outings and leisurely relaxation.

Standout among the collection is the iconic Sam bag, creatively redesigned with astroturf and adorned with golf-themed accents like balls and clubs. The crossbody bags are beautifully paired with dimpled ball-shaped coin purses, while handbags are adorned with sculptural flower handles.

Don't miss out on discovering the incredible Noel Convertible crossbodies and large totes, the dynamic Tee Time 3D Ball Crossbody and Wicker 3D Windmill Top Handle, the stylish Knott Top Handle Crossbody and medium Crossbody Tote, the charming Sam Icon Gingham small shoulder bag and small backpack and the chic Dakota small crossbodies and Dakota Tweed small crossbody.

Another highlight of the spring collection is the ready-to-wear line featuring stylish argyle prints. The collection also has classic patterns, such as geometric designs, polka dots, and stripes, in vibrant array of colors.