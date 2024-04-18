SPRING FASHION FLURRY: KATE SPADE’S TEE TIME, KENZO’S YOUTHFUL REVIVAL

Fashion never fails to spark excitement, especially when seasons change and new collections are introduced. Recently, there's been a flurry of spring and summer collections coming out one after another, each showing off its own stunning new style and look, sparking endless fascination.
Only last week, two fashion brands launched their spring/summer collections with a very cool line that fashionistas and even sports enthusiasts will surely love. Picture this: golf-inspired tote bags made with astroturf fabric, coin purses shaped like golf balls or kimono-inspired denim jackets and denim pants with floral accents.
Tee Time Collection
Kate Spade New York recently held a three-day mini golf-themed pop-up at Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk to officially unveil its Tee Time Collection. Mall-goers and shoppers enjoyed themselves and had the chance to take a swing at the mini-golf course activity. There, the stunning new bag collection was on display, capturing the attention of onlookers.
Interestingly, Kate Spade New York's Spring 2024 collection puts a playful focus on golf, inspiring the creation of the Tee Time novelty collection. Its design exudes playfulness, characterized by the vibrant colors synonymous with Kate Spade – bright yellow, green and pink. They’re perfect for weekend outings and leisurely relaxation.
Standout among the collection is the iconic Sam bag, creatively redesigned with astroturf and adorned with golf-themed accents like balls and clubs. The crossbody bags are beautifully paired with dimpled ball-shaped coin purses, while handbags are adorned with sculptural flower handles.
Don't miss out on discovering the incredible Noel Convertible crossbodies and large totes, the dynamic Tee Time 3D Ball Crossbody and Wicker 3D Windmill Top Handle, the stylish Knott Top Handle Crossbody and medium Crossbody Tote, the charming Sam Icon Gingham small shoulder bag and small backpack and the chic Dakota small crossbodies and Dakota Tweed small crossbody.
Another highlight of the spring collection is the ready-to-wear line featuring stylish argyle prints. The collection also has classic patterns, such as geometric designs, polka dots, and stripes, in vibrant array of colors.
Youthful and fun
Kenzo recently reopened its Greenbelt 3 store, coinciding with the launch of its Spring and Summer '24 collection.
The event was graced by its regular patrons, influencers and even celebrities, some of whom wore the season’s fashionable Kenzo collection, described as youthful, fun and playful.
The store has been designed with Kenzo’s retail concept, highlighting the brand’s youthful and innovative spirit under new artistic director, Nigo. His contemporary design instinct shapes a new direction at Kenzo: “real-to-wear,” a wardrobe inspired by the post-digital era. This approach to fashion goes beyond traditional labels like “formal,” “casual,” or “street,” focusing on the versatile combinations found in modern wardrobes.
Standout in the collection is the long-sleeved kimono jacket, which draws inspiration from a traditional Japanese garment, evoking the origins of Kenzo Takada. This elegantly understated item fastens at the side with a tie. Additionally, there are loose cotton T-shirts featuring the subtly embroidered Kenzo Paris logo on the front and an oversized print on the back.
Imbued with an optimistic color palette of lively red or lively blues, the garments exude vibrancy. The silhouettes, characterized by a subtle slouchiness and softness, encompass luxurious silk tracksuits, cozy cotton T-shirts and oversized jackets.
The store also features gender-neutral styles from Kenzo x Asics, the brand's first sneaker collaboration with Japanese brand Asics, designed also by Nigo.
In the Philippines, Kate Spade New York and Kenzo are exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. Kate Spade is located at Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, Central Square, Power Plant Mall and Okada Manila; while Kenzo is located in Greenbelt 3. Visit ssilife.com.ph.