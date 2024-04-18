SM, ASP unite for 'Angels Walk for Autism' at MOA Arena

The Autism Society Philippines' Angels Walk for Autism, held in partnership with SM Cares, returns to the MOA Arena! More than just a walk, it is a united show of support for the autism community and a call to build an Autism-OK Philippines.

This year’s ASP Angels Walk for Autism aims to bring together families, professionals, and allies from the private and government sectors, here and abroad. The main event happens at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, 21 April 2024, with simultaneous walks taking place in Cebu and Davao. More walks are happening at later dates in Iloilo and Lucena.

The main ASP Angels Walk for Autism, first launched in 2000, was first held in SM MOA in 2009 before finding a home at the MOA Arena in 2015. The advocacy event continues to resonate with the autism community and its allies, even finding supporters in the Filipino diaspora in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, the Autism Society Philippines has grown to an astonishing 13,000 members across 103 chapters.

The ASP Angels Walk for Autism is a powerful platform for the celebration of Filipinos on the autism spectrum and the call for acceptance, accommodation, and appreciation — impactful action beyond “awareness”! This year, the ASP honors those who have played an important role in disability-inclusive economic empowerment with the battle cry “Kakaiba, Kasali, Katrabaho!” The Hans T. Sy Leadership Award 2024 goes to Michelle Dee, Miss Philippines Universe 2023, ASP Goodwill Ambassador and a progressive voice for disability inclusion.

Want to show your support for the autism community and be part of the movement? Register to participate in the ASP Angels Walk for Autism for free via the SM Online App now. Each user is eligible for one event pass, however, registered families can redeem up to 10 passes.

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) is a national, non-profit organization working towards an environment that empowers persons on the autism spectrum to become the best of their potential -- self-reliant, independent, productive, and socially accepted members of an Autism-OK Philippines. ASP labors to establish institutional mechanisms to support neurodiverse persons and their families. Established in 1989, the organization -- composed of 13,000 members spread over 100 chapters -- has been at the forefront of providing services to families and individuals on the autism spectrum. #AutismOKPH

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, supporting initiatives focused on communities and the environment. Aside from the program on PWDs, its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Women & Breastfeeding Mothers, Children & Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.