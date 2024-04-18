QCPD, support groups conduct 54 outreach programs

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Thursday reported that from 5 to 11 April 2024, along with the District Community Affair Division (DCAD), District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), Stations' Community Affair Section (SCAD), and Advocacy Support Groups, effectively conducted 54 outreach programs across Quezon City.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said these endeavors, reaching 7,890 QCitizens, played a pivotal role in a weeklong campaign of community engagement.

Maranan said during the week, QCPD personnel conducted lectures covering diverse topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA), Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) Program, Crime Prevention Safety Tips, Safe Spaces Act, Bomb Awareness, Anti-Bullying, R. A. 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children, R. A. 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law, Human Rights, Gender Sensitivity/Equality, R. A. 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act, and other Special Laws.

They also distributed of food packs/hot meals, and IEC Materials along with conducting clean-up drives, dialogue/pulong-pulong, tree planting, and livelihood programs were also organized, benefiting the recipients.

"The success of these outreach programs underscores our steadfast dedication to the welfare and security of our community. By directly engaging with residents and addressing a broad spectrum of issues, we aim to cultivate a more resilient, secure, and inclusive Quezon City," Maranan said.