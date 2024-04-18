QCPD hosts congress security team for facial recognition app training

Members of the House of Representatives' Sergeant-at-Arms/Legislative Security Bureau (OSAA/LSB) on Thursday visited Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) Camp Karingal to express its intention to learn the Facial Recognition App (Application) of the police force's Unified Intelligence and Investigation Center (UIIC).

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, welcomed the group led by Capt. Belinda C Bello, LSB Executive Director.

Maranan briefed the Congress security team that their UIIC which was launched last 7 February was intended to speed up the process of investigating and intelligence gathering to solve a crime.

First to be used by QCPD, UIIC has facial recognition apps, crime database, link analysis, and an automated alert capabilities.

OSAA members on the other hand were interested in adopting the same at the House of Representatives as a beefed-up security measure.

They were also given some insights by other QCPD officials including P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., Deputy District Director for Administration; P/Col. Josefino Ligan, Deputy District Director for Operation; P/Col. Amante Daro, Chief District Directorial Staff; P/Lt.Col. June Paolo Abrazado, Cubao Station Commander, (PS 7); district staff and chiefs of offices.