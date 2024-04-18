PUVs must have franchises, CPCs to use terminals, ply routes

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday said he has ordered all local government units (LGUs) to ensure that all operating public transportation services must have appropriate franchises or certificates of public convenience (CPC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) before they are allowed to use transport terminals and ply their routes.

Abalos issued the order after the recent arrest on his instructions of a woman who claimed to be his distant relative, following the apprehension by authorities of her colorum vehicle driven by a man using a fake driver's license.

In DILG Memorandum Circular 2024-26, Abalos instructed local government units, through their respective city and municipal councils, to pass an ordinance banning colorum operators from using their transport terminals.

"This has been a persistent issue on the ground. I am directing our LGUs na tiyaking hindi makapag-operate ang mga colorum operators na ito," Abalos underscored.

He said LGUs should ensure all operating public transportation entities secure appropriate franchises or the CPC from the Land Transportation, Franchising, and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

CPC is an authorization issued by the LTFRB for the operation of land transportation services for public use as required by law.

He also directed LGUs to conduct inspections of public utility vehicles in terminals within their jurisdiction and along local roads through checkpoints and report colorum operators to the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

"At the end of the day, ang safety ng ating mga pasahero ang ating gustong mabantayan dito kaya napakahalaga na manguna ang ating mga LGU upang matigil ang operasyon ng mga colorum operators na ito," he said.

Abalos also ordered LGUs to promulgate more rigid regulations against unlicensed vehicles and their illegal operations based on LTFRB and the DOTr guidelines and identify other measures in safeguarding public transportation within their areas of jurisdiction.