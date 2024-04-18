Ponce Veridiano blossoms at first solo exhibit





I really enjoyed looking at his creations intently. Walking through the gallery was like going through an emotional journey. Lots of raw and intentional strokes, contrast and smart use of color. And it’s clear how much he was able to connect with people – Ponce’s paintings were snatched up fast. Most of his work was already marked as “sold” or “reserved” even before we started admiring them. That’s really saying something! I’m glad that they’ve found a home among the Metro’s art aficionados.