Ponce Veridiano blossoms at first solo exhibit

Electrical engineer turned self-taught landscape artist turned visual artist. What can’t Ponce Veridiano do? The multifaceted creative welcomed us all to his first solo exhibit at W/17 in Makati, showcasing his contemporary approach and expressing emotion through diverse themes and strokes.
As he puts it: “My continuous inspiration lies within self-discovery — from improving and experimenting — one painting at a time.”
I really enjoyed looking at his creations intently. Walking through the gallery was like going through an emotional journey. Lots of raw and intentional strokes, contrast and smart use of color. And it’s clear how much he was able to connect with people – Ponce’s paintings were snatched up fast. Most of his work was already marked as “sold” or “reserved” even before we started admiring them. That’s really saying something! I’m glad that they’ve found a home among the Metro’s art aficionados.
Thanks for having us, Kaye Tinga! Another beautiful curation and collaboration for W/17 indeed. Your taste is always spot on, and Ponce’s future in the world of art looks bright. I look forward to supporting more local talent like this, so you’re sure to see me at the next exhibit. Cheers!