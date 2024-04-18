SOCIAL SET

Ponce Veridiano blossoms at first solo exhibit

Ponce Veridiano blossoms at first solo exhibit

Electrical engineer turned self-taught landscape artist turned visual artist. What can’t Ponce Veridiano do? The multifaceted creative welcomed us all to his first solo exhibit at W/17 in Makati, showcasing his contemporary approach and expressing emotion through diverse themes and strokes.

Alice Eduardo, Ana de Ocampo, Carol Sy and Melba Solidum.
Alice Eduardo, Ana de Ocampo, Carol Sy and Melba Solidum.



As he puts it: “My continuous inspiration lies within self-discovery — from improving and experimenting — one painting at a time.”

Arnel Patawaran and Yiouri Augousti
Arnel Patawaran and Yiouri Augousti



I really enjoyed looking at his creations intently. Walking through the gallery was like going through an emotional journey. Lots of raw and intentional strokes, contrast and smart use of color. And it’s clear how much he was able to connect with people – Ponce’s paintings were snatched up fast. Most of his work was already marked as “sold” or “reserved” even before we started admiring them. That’s really saying something! I’m glad that they’ve found a home among the Metro’s art aficionados.

Artist Patrick Coard and wife Kifu.
Artist Patrick Coard and wife Kifu.



Thanks for having us, Kaye Tinga! Another beautiful curation and collaboration for W/17 indeed. Your taste is always spot on, and Ponce’s future in the world of art looks bright. I look forward to supporting more local talent like this, so you’re sure to see me at the next exhibit. Cheers!

Candy Dizon, Marilu Batchelor and Susan Joven
Candy Dizon, Marilu Batchelor and Susan Joven
Carol Garcia, Margie Moran Floirendo and Niña Romualdez.
Carol Garcia, Margie Moran Floirendo and Niña Romualdez.
Cecile Wieneke and Maricarl Tolosa
Cecile Wieneke and Maricarl Tolosa
Ching Cruz, Bernadette Aboitiz and Tanya Fricke.
Ching Cruz, Bernadette Aboitiz and Tanya Fricke.
Chito Melo, Marie Lagdameo and Conrad Onglao.
Chito Melo, Marie Lagdameo and Conrad Onglao.
Connie Haw, Mia Borromeo and Lourdes Aquino
Connie Haw, Mia Borromeo and Lourdes Aquino
Erica Reyes and Jia Estrella.
Erica Reyes and Jia Estrella.
Fe Rodriguez, Gabby Estrella and Justin Girard
Fe Rodriguez, Gabby Estrella and Justin Girard
Freddie Tinga
Freddie Tinga
THE columnist and Kaye Tinga.
THE columnist and Kaye Tinga.
Jojo Ongsiako and Tessa Prieto
Jojo Ongsiako and Tessa Prieto
Lulu Tan Gan and Tonichi Nocom
Lulu Tan Gan and Tonichi Nocom
Mia Borromeo and Lourdes Aquino
Mia Borromeo and Lourdes Aquino
Artist Ponce Veridiano.
Artist Ponce Veridiano.
SP Sumulong and Arturo Go
SP Sumulong and Arturo Go
Tonypet Albany, Odette Pumaren, Techie Hagedorn and Consul Agnes Huibonhoa
Tonypet Albany, Odette Pumaren, Techie Hagedorn and Consul Agnes Huibonhoa
Vicky and Ricky Delgado, Annette Sumulong
Vicky and Ricky Delgado, Annette Sumulong

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph