Perpetual, Benilde netters rule NCAA

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta swept the double-round eliminations to emerge victorious in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s soft tennis event on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Court.

Led by national team members Christy Sañosa and Lyke Lei Sañosa, Cindy and Aira Nuguit and Liminiree Caylaluad, the Las Piñas-based netters defeated San Beda University in the second round, 2-1, to win their first women’s soft tennis title in 13 years.

Christy, a fourth-year Hotel and Restaurant Management student, was named as Most Valuable Player while Caylaluad emerged as Freshman of the Year, Angela Valdez of San Beda as Rookie of the Year, Samuel Nuguit of Perpetual as Coach of the Year.

“I’m very proud to represent my alma mater here in the NCAA. At least I made my school proud before I graduate,” Christy, a Bacoor native, said.

Perpetual, however, was not as fortunate in the men’s division as the Altas fell prey to College of Saint Benilde in the finals, 5-4, 0-4, 4-1, in the men’s play.

The team was composed of Joseph Gadon, Carlos Santiago, Andrew Garcia Jr., Jibril Perpetua, Sherwin Villacorte and Pete Rodriguez.

Santiago emerged as Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year while Leyron Bernardo of Perpetual was named Freshman of the Year and John Rey Moreno of Saint Benilde as Coach of the Year.