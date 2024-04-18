PERFECT MOTIVATION

The Philippine Olympic Committee is putting up an attractive incentive package for Filipino athletes who will emerge victorious in the Paris Olympics this July.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday said those who will win in the Summer Games will be greatly rewarded, similar to what they did when Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial clinched medals in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Tolentino, also the incumbent City Mayor of Tagaytay, didn’t specify but hinted at the possibility of dangling house and lot packages for the Olympic heroes.

“There will be incentives. We always give out incentives to the medalists of the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games and the Olympics,” said Tolentino during the announcement of partnership between the POC and Cignal TV as the official broadcaster of the country’s Olympic quest.

Aside from Tolentino, also in the event that was held at the Cignal Launchpad Building headquarters in Mandaluyong City were MediaQuest president and chief executive officer Jane Basas, Cignal TV first vice president and head of channels and content Sienna Olaso and POC secretary general Wharton Chan.

“Me and the sec-gen (Chan) are looking for a spot for the house and lot. We did it in Tokyo before. Personally, I gave four back then. Who’s to say that I can’t do it again?”

He said the Paris Olympic gold medalists deserve only the best.

“Our gold medalist, one or more, in Paris fully deserves this reward for their hard work, dedication and love for sport and country.”

According to the Republic Act 10699, or the Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act, athletes who will win the gold medal in the Olympics stand to receive P10 million while the silver and bronze medalists will be given P5 million and P2 million, respectively.

But the four medalists of the Tokyo Olympics were given way more than that.

Diaz, for one, walked away with a total of P64.5 million cash reward from the Philippine Sports Commission and private sponsors on top of other goods like free lifetime gas from Phoenix Petroleum, free lifetime flights from AirAsia, a 13-seater van from Foton Philippines and a condominium unit in Eastwood City from Megaworld Corporation for becoming the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold.

Silver medalists Petecio and Carlo Paalam got P24.5 million each in cash from various sponsors while bronze medalist Marcial pocketed P10.8 million apart from their other prizes.

So far, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Febuar Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas have already sealed their spots in the Summer Games. They are scheduled to fly to France on 22 June to begin their one-month training camp in La Moselle in Metz, a city that is an hour and 30 minutes from the French capital via train.

Chan told DAILY TRIBUNE that there are already sponsors willing to help, something that will inspire the athletes as they celebrate their 100th year of Olympic participation.

“Definitely, there will be more people helping out because they saw the upgrade of sports in the Philippines. The level of competition is different compared to three years ago and because of that, the popularity of sports has become high,” Chan said.

“More of our private sponsors are inclined to help and now, we have individuals who are ready to help but I cannot name it for the moment. They will help us in the athletes’ incentive program.”