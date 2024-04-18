PEATC moves to retake Cavitex tollway control

The Public Estates Authority Tollway Corporation (PEATC) is seeking a writ of mandamus from the Court of Appeals to regain control of the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) project, its spokesperson, Atty. Ariel Inton, said Thursday.

The Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), PEATC’s parent agency, expressed full support for the legal action.

Inton raised concerns about the current revenue-sharing agreement with Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC), a Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary.

PEATC argues the agreement heavily favors CIC and leads to significant potential revenue loss for the government.

“Further delay will only add to the government’s losses, conservatively estimated at one billion pesos annually,” Inton said. “These recovered funds could significantly benefit reforms and projects under the Marcos administration.”

The dispute centers on the Cavitex concession agreement, which PEATC claims expired in 2021. PEATC also contests the current revenue-sharing structure, alleging it favors CIC at a 60-40 ratio, significantly lower than the originally agreed upon 90-10 split favoring the government.

“Instead of addressing these issues, CIC has raised technicalities to divert attention from the real problem,” Inton said.

“Their claim that PEATC’s in-house counsel lacks proper representation is unfounded. While the Government Corporate Counsel’s office is typically involved, legal departments can be authorized to handle cases or engage private lawyers,” he said.

Inton further noted CIC’s reported openness to a settlement, including a potential purchase of a 10-percent government stake in the Manila Cavite Toll Expressway Project (MCTEP).

“Both PRA and PEATC are open to a peaceful settlement, but it must be just and prioritize the Filipino people’s interests,” Inton emphasized.

“The government loses an estimated one billion pesos annually due to the current revenue-sharing structure. Furthermore, CIC’s offer of P2.5 billion for the entire project represents a mere 10 percent of toll collections, not ownership. The government already owns MCTEP, including the pre-existing roads. Accepting such an offer would be highly disadvantageous and potentially constitute plunder.”

The PRA reiterated its support for PEATC’s efforts to recover what it believes is rightfully owed to the Filipino people.