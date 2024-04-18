Pages for progress: SM Foundation, Phoenix Publishing House collaborate for social good

SM Foundation and Phoenix Publishing House have partnered in a social good initiative called ‘Pages for Progress.’ The publishing company has donated 15 million pesos worth of books, totaling around 270,000 volumes, which will be distributed to public schools and libraries nationwide.

A key recipient of the book donation will be the 92 libraries of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines, furthering the organizations' shared mission of empowering youth through educational resources.

"Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our belief that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and building a brighter future for all," said Alegria Sibal-Limjoco, Chair of the Board of Directors at Phoenix Publishing House.

The collaboration between SM Foundation and Phoenix is rooted in their common vision for uplifting the nation through education. "Our collaboration with the SM Foundation harmonizes and aligns seamlessly with our shared vision for a better Philippines," Sibal-Limjoco added. "Your dedication to targeted social investments in education mirrors our ethos as a company and family, underscoring the transformative power of strategic partnerships in effecting positive change."

The ‘Pages for Progress’ program aims to provide students and library patrons across the country with access to high-quality educational materials, fostering a love of learning and opening up new possibilities. Both organizations are committed to driving social progress through innovative partnerships that create meaningful impact in the lives of the youth.