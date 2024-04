LATEST

Not a beehive but a sanctuary for fire victims

LOOK: Hundreds of fire victims are seeking temporary shelter at the Leonardo B. Fugoso Sports Complex in Delpan, Tondo, Manila, on Thursday, 18 April 2024. Their houses were destroyed by fire last Wednesday, leaving at least 680 families homeless at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo. To accommodate the affected families, the local government relocated them to three locations: the Delpan Church, the Isla Bungad Evacuation Center, and the Delpan Sports Complex. | via King Rodriguez